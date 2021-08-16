From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Despite the suspension of the sit-at-home order earlier imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to gather solidarity for its leader, Nnamdi Kanu over his trials at the court, residents of Imo State willingly remained indoors on Monday.

Our correspondent who went round some of the popular and ever busy markets and public institutions reported that the places were shadow of it selves as refused to come out to transact their daily businesses.

At the popular Eke -Uku Owerri in Douglas road, most of the traders stayed at their homes even the few ones who managed to open witnessed low patronage .

It was a similar situation in other markets in the State such as Alaba market, Relief and even market place as in Orlu Local Government Area of the State.

Banks were also not left out as they also shutdown their business in the 3 zones of the State. Even restriction of vehicular movement was highly noticeable .

Some of the traders reacting on why they observed the order despite the suspension made by the media and publicity secretary of IPOB,Emma Powerful attributed fear and anxiety to their action.

One of the traders simply identified himself as Okechukwu while given reasons for compliance to the order said “We are totally afraid of what will happen if we come out to sell our markets.

We heard some people were killed during the last sit-at-home in this State and beyond.

” Nobody wants to lose his or her life ,so everybody is being careful. For me I can decide to stay at home all Mondays provided I stay alive.”

However, some of the residents have also linked the mixed directives between the IPOB leadership and Kanu’s family to reasons why they prepared to play safe. They believe the directives could trigger off a negative action that could result to the people being at the receiving end.

“We don’t know which to believe, today they said Kanu’s family has suspended the order tomorrow we would hear a different thing from IPOB, you see they say where two elephants fight,the ground suffers,so we don’t know exactly what the problem is ,so the best thing is for us to stay safe at home.” The resident said .