From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri
Southeast is presently gripped with palpable tension as the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) insists on the sit-at-home order on Tuesday as against Wednesday its leader,Nnamdi Kanu is scheduled to appear before an Umuahia court on charges of violation of his human rights.
The group issued a statement at the weekend that it will only observe the order on Tuesday. But there have been speculations that some disgruntled elements from the group who have been going against the order of the directorate of IPOB before the directive by the spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful had issued a counter order directing that the sit-at-home will hold on January,19 and 20.
But Powerful in a stern warning yesterday has insisted that IPOB will deal mercilessly with any member attempting to go against the directive earlier laid down by the Head of Directorate of IPOB headed by Chika Edoziem .
This has however put people of the zone at a cross road not knowing which order to abide with especially following previous incidents where the supposed disgruntled elements enforce the directives.
Powerful in his earlier statement has said “Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our Leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day.
“Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on 19th and 20th January. Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is criminal and must treat as such, IPOB leadership have given order and that order is what is signed.
“We realise that some unscrupulous and traitors are trying to create confusion about these days and dishing false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in Biafra land. IPOB never declared sit at home on 19th and 20th of January 2022. Therefore, we want all Biafrans to go to their normal business on these days without fear.
“We expect our people everywhere to adhere to this directive and refuse to be misled by sacked members of IPOB in Europe and America. IPOB remains unshakeable, built and rooted on the rock and will remain so until the freedom for Biafra is fully achieved.” Powerful stated.
