From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Southeast is presently gripped with palpable tension as the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) insists on the sit-at-home order on Tuesday as against Wednesday its leader,Nnamdi Kanu is scheduled to appear before an Umuahia court on charges of violation of his human rights.

The group issued a statement at the weekend that it will only observe the order on Tuesday. But there have been speculations that some disgruntled elements from the group who have been going against the order of the directorate of IPOB before the directive by the spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful had issued a counter order directing that the sit-at-home will hold on January,19 and 20.

But Powerful in a stern warning yesterday has insisted that IPOB will deal mercilessly with any member attempting to go against the directive earlier laid down by the Head of Directorate of IPOB headed by Chika Edoziem .

This has however put people of the zone at a cross road not knowing which order to abide with especially following previous incidents where the supposed disgruntled elements enforce the directives.

Powerful in his earlier statement has said “Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our Leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day.