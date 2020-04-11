Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State on Saturday recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID- 19).

The patient who is a former ambassador took ill days after he returned to the state on the eve of the border closure announced by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Inside sources told Daily Sun that a blood sample of the index case was tested at the newly-activated COVID-19 test centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, (AKTH) Kano after he was referred to the hospital from a private clinic.

It was gathered that the index case has been transferred to the Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre, while a team of health workers have commenced the tracing of all his possible contacts.

Kano State Commissioner of Health Dr Aminu Tsanyanwa confirmed the development to Daily Sun.