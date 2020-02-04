Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A wildfire has caused by an oil pipeline explosion, throwing the sleepy Etekuru community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State into confusion as the residents scampered for safety.

According to a source from the village, the fire was said to have started in the early hours on Tuesday at about 4 am.

The cause of the incident according to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) state Public Relation Officer, Lowel Chimezirim, was as a result of activities of illegal oil bunkers who burst the pipelines.

Meanwhile, Chimezirim who said the command could not ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire, however, promised to give more details about the incident after full investigation.