Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former council chairmen elected during former governor Rochas Okorocha’s tenure but sacked by the immediate past governor, Emeka Ihedioha have planned to resume work on Monday after being reinstated by a federal high court recently.

But the Imo State police command through a press statement by the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu has warned against the resumption informing that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) put in place by the present administration of governor Hope Uzodimma have already obtained a stay of execution from appeal court on the matter.

The police therefore warned both parties to remain Status quo pending when the case would be finally resolved in court.

Ikeokwu also warned those that may seize the opportunity to ferment trouble to desist in their own interest as the command he said will not tolerate any form of protest.

According to the statement “It has come to the notice of the Imo state Police Command that the outsted Local Government Chairmen and their supporters are planning to forcefully take over office simultaneously on Monday 13/7/2020.

“This is sequel to the claim that the Federal High court ruling is in their favour. The appeal and stay of execution to that ruling has been received by the office of the Commissioner of Police Imo State.

“Just on 09/07/2020, the Appeal Court Order for the parties involved to maintain status quo.

“The Command therefore wish to warn those trying to cause problems to desist from this act that is capable of leading to breakdown of law and order as the Command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone taking laws into his/her own hands.

“The Command is fully aware of the court judgement directing them to return to office, and also the stay of execution and status quo obtained by the Interim Management committee.

To this end the command wish to warn both parties to maintain status quo as directed by the court until a final judgement is pronounced.

“The command wish to state clearly that it will be ready to enforce and ensure the execution and compliance of the court judgement as soon as all legal processes are exhausted and verdict recieved.

“Similarly,the Imo State Police Command wish to remind all the parties involved that the COVID 19 restrictions and directives is still in existence, as such, the ban on all forms of gathering/assembly is still in place, there shall, therefore, be no protest or gathering of any kind.

“Any person or group of persons found violating this executive order as issued by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business as the Command is still in the business of protecting lives and properties. The statement concludes.