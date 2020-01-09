Moshood Adebayo

The Special Committee on ‘Operation Clean-Up Lagos’ recently resuscitated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will begin enforcement of environmental and traffic laws in Lagos, particularly in Ikoyi and Victoria Island tomorrow.

A statement signed by Chairman, Mr Tunji Bello, who is also Commissioner for the Environment said the committee will work in conjunction with residents associations and different enforcement agencies to remove all illegal structures and dislodge squatters and miscreants in the state.

He explained that the committee had already conducted a reconnaissance operation of several areas in the state, particulzrly in Victoria Island and Ikoyi last November to identify specific areas of infraction.

Bello said the term of reference of the committee, will include clearing of refuse, identification and removal of all illegal structures on setbacks, walkways, drainage alignments as well as roadside mechanics who have converted several open spaces to automobile workshops.

He added that the activities of nightclub owners and karaoke operators without adequate parking lots and who converts major roads into parking points would be put under check.

The commissioner reiterated that leisure houses, night clubs and karaoke stations which engage in noise pollution will be served with abatement notices as the law dictates before the full force of the law is applied.

He also disclosed that the committee would enforce the provision of the State Traffic Law during the enforcement by apprehending and prosecuting commercial motorcycle riders who ply restricted routes and drive against traffic.

He appealled to religious homes, which engage in noise pollution to correct such anomalies before the task force begins its enforcement, as he said they have till the commencement of enforcement to move out of the areas or be dislodged and prosecuted.

Bello lamented that the highbrow Victoria Island and Ikoyi have been heavily populated by different “funny characters” including operators of the old antiquated cart and three wheeler tricycle operators who park indiscriminately on walkways.

He warned that commercial bus drivers who drive against traffic and pick passengers on the main road would also be arrested and prosecuted.