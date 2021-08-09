From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There is anxiety in the PDP as members await the decision of the reconciliation committee set up to intervene in the crisis rocking the opposition party in recent months.

The committee was inaugurated following the crack in the party National Working Committee (NWC) and subsequent resignation of seven national officers and call by the National Youth Leader, Sunday Udeh-Okoye for the immediate resignation of the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

The call for Secondus removal and plan to replace the NWC with a caretaker, which would organise a national convention to elect a new leadership in December, had forced the Board of Trustee ( BoT), after a meeting last Thursday, to set up a committee to intervene in the crisis between those in support or against Secondus.

The committee, which was given 72 hours to complete its assignment, is expected to give its verdict after a meeting with stakeholders, including PDP governors, former governors, former ministers and former presiding officers of the National Assembly, tomorrow.

It was learnt all the gladiators have been asked to cease hostilities, pending the outcome of the tomorrow’s meeting, which will be preceded by a meeting of PDP Governors Forum today.

Daily Sun gathered that there have been anxiety among members of the party on the outcome of the meeting between the governros and elders.

A source at the PDP National Secretariat explained that the BoT peace panel would listen to all parties in the crisis and adopt a middle position to foster reconciliation among party faithful.

“The essence of that committee is to douse tension. They are fighting Secondus’ second term. But Secondus has not declared for second term. The middle course is that the NWC will be allowed to finish its first term as required by the party’s constitution. Second term will be determined by other variables; which cannot be determined by that committee. But what is unanimous from all stakeholders is that Secondus led NWC must be allowed to finish their term.”

Daily Sun also gathered that some governors are proposing the national convention to elect new officers of the party to be held earlier than December, when the tenure of the current NWC would have elapsed.

