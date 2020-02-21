Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The police in Emure-Ekiti on Thursday night arrested 10 Fulani herdsmen allegedly armed with guns in Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The incident has caused a stir in the community.

Our corresspondent gathered that the people of the town had raised the alarm on sighting strange faces, prompting the police to arrest and bring them to the state command in Ado-Ekiti.

State’s command Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development to Daily Sun, said : “The arrest of the herdsmen was true.

“I cannot confirm if they are kidnappers ; they appeared to be hunters from the Next; we saw them with dane guns. We cannot ascertain if they are kidnappers or not. After investigations, we will know what they are up to.”