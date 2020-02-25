Magnus Eze, Enugu

There was tension in Enugu, yesterday, following the discovery of an object suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Ovuorie Ugbawka community of Nkanu East Local Government Area.

Consequently, contacts were made with the security agencies leading to the eventual detonation of the device by men of the Anti Bomb Squad of the state police command.

Daily Sun gathered that the device was reportedly discovered by a member of the community following suspicious movement by yet to be identified persons in the early hours of yesterday.

Members of the agrarian community were jolted at about 1am when a former chief security officer of Ovuorie Ugbawka neighborhood watch group, Okwudilichukwu Nweze, raised the alarm upon discovery of the explosive device after observing suspicious movement.

Nweze said that he observed unusual flashes of torch light moving in a straight line in a farm land near his compound but the light went off some minutes later.

Parish Priest of St. James De Greater Catholic Church Ugbawaka, Reverend Father John Nworie, who confirmed the incident, said that he was one of the persons contacted when the suspicious device was discovered, but dismissed it until he saw the object clearly later in the morning.

The Transition Committee Chairman of the Local Government Area, Mr. Sidney Edeh commended Nweze for being vigilant while also applauding the police and other sister security agencies for their quick response to the distress calls put to them.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ekea, did not pick his calls to react to the development.