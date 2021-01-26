From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was a pandemonium in some of the Local Governments Areas in Orlu zone, Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma imposed a dusk to dawn curfew yesterday as a police helicopter hovered around the communities in search of the members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

According to a source from the area, the helicopter was first sighted at Ogboro, Orlu where most of the incidents occurred as it hovering below its usual height making the residents to scamper for safety inside bushes around their homes.

The panic caused by the helicopter according to the source has made most of the families in Ogboro to relocate to the bush, and coming out only when they want to get few items from their homes.

“We just saw the helicopter coming down and down, we became afraid and most of us have to run inside the bushes to take refuge. All of us were afraid we don’t know if they have come to bomb all us and that is why we have to run onside our nearby bushes.” The source said.

Similarly, most residents of Orlu especially at Ogboro have flee their homes to take refuge in neighbouring communities, to avoid being a victim of the crisis. “Some of them have ran to Umutanze in Njaba, and some to other places I can’t really say.” According to the source.

Meanwhile, the Orlu town have been completely taken over by heavily armed policemen. The policemen were said to have reported to duty as early as 5 am, shooting sporadically in the air to scare the residents.

All the roads in the areas the governor imposed the curfew have been deserted, relative calmness is said to have returned to the areas just as the soldiers have partially retreated to their barracks, only few of them breezes in and out to complement the efforts of the police.