From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin





There is worry and palpable anxiety among the members and families of the abducted Edo State Head of Service, (HoS), Mr. Anthony Okungbowa as his whereabouts still remain unknown following the refusal of his abductors to have established contact with them.



Recall that Mr. Okungbowa was on Saturday evening kidnapped by suspected gunmen along Oza Road, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.



His official driver was killed in the process of abducting him.



Okungbowa was said to have been on his way back to Benin after attending a local event in Oza when the incident happened.



A family source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said as at 1:30pm on Sunday, no word had been heard from his abductors.



He also said that the whereabout of his Police orderly who was with him at the event is yet unknown.



“We are just keeping our fingers cross and pray to God for all to be well,” he said.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor, however, could not provide any update on the matter as he said he has been away outside the state on official assignment.



“There is nothing i can tell you right now about events in the State because i have been away in Enugu on official assignment and just returned back to Benin now,” he said.



Similarly, attempt made to get the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Babatunde Kokumo to speak on the matter proved abortive.



The CP neither pick calls put through to his mobile telephone nor did he respond to messages sent to his mobile phone.









