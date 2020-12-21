From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There is worry and palpable anxiety among the family members of the abducted Edo State Head of Service, (HoS), Mr. Anthony Okungbowa, as his whereabouts still remain unknown following the refusal of his abductors to establish contact with them.

Okungbowa was kidnapped on Saturday evening by gunmen along Oza Road, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

His official driver was killed during the attack.

Okungbowa was said to be on his way back to Benin after attending a local event in Oza when the incident happened.

A family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said as at 1.30pm on Sunday, no word had been heard from his abductors.

He also said that the whereabouts of his police orderly, who was with him at the event is yet unknown.

“We are just keeping our fingers crossed and pray to God for all to be well,” he said.

The police public relations officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said: “There is nothing I can tell you right now about events in the state because I have been away in Enugu on official assignment and just returned to Benin now.”

Similarly, attempt made to get the state commissioner of police, Mr Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, to speak on the matter proved abortive. The CP neither picked calls put through to his mobile telephone nor did he respond to messages sent to him.