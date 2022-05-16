From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Anxiety has pervaded the camps of APC presidential aspirants following the deafening silence of President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party on how candidate would emerge.

Sources told Daily Sun that apprehension heightened when most of them confessed that they were in the dark on whether the party would adopt zoning, direct, indirect or consensus mode to select a candidate.

Our source claimed that some of the aspirants were apprehensive on whether President Buhari would do a repeat of what he did during the national convention when he anointed the current National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu despite assuring some other aspirants.

The source added that the resignation shocker he gave his ministers aspiring for various political positions has deepened the curiosity of aspirants.

“Mr President is not helping matters at all. He has kept silence on whether zoning will be adopted and the mode the primary will take. The power he ceded to the National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Executive Committee (NEC) is only in principle not in practice. The party’s leadership is still anxious that he may likely anoint who finally becomes the flag bearer because he is not forthcoming. What is certain, however, is that the party cannot go into any form of primary election blindly, whether direct or indirect, without certain pronouncement from Mr. President. They know that they can’t rule out consensus option.”

Confronted with the uncertainty, no fewer than six of the presidential aspirants have allegedly obtained nomination forms to contest legislative seats.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has revealed that many aspirants risk disqualification over fake certificate they presented during the screening conducted last weekend. Our sources disclosed that most of the aspirants at risk are those vying for House of Representatives, even as he said the final decision over who eventually become casualty rests on the legal department of the party which would authentic the genuineness of the certificates they presented.

