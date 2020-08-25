Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the commencement of screening of aspirants ahead of the October 31 concurrent legislative by-elections in eight states.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the plebiscite would take place in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District Election, Bayelsa West Senatorial District Election, Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State, Bayo State Constituency, Cross River North Senatorial District, Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State and Imo North Senatorial District.

Others are Lagos East Senatorial District, Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State, Plateau South Senatorial District, Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State and Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State.

National Deputy Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement yesterday, said the party would hold the exercise Wednesday, August 26 – Thursday, August 27.

Nabena added that publication of claims and objections will take place, Friday, August 28,

while the screening appeal is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1.

He explained that while the main primaries would hold September 3rd, the disgruntled aspirants can appeal the outcome on the September 5.

According to him, Imo North Senatorial District would be headed by Dr Lawrence Chukwu. While the Chairman of the Screening Appeal Committee would be Prof Etok Ekanem.

For Nganzai State Constituency and Bayo State Constituency, the party tapped Alh. Abubakar Mallam as chairman screening committee, while Engr. Suleiman Rabiu Bichi will serve as Chairman Screening Appeal Committee.

Adamu Usman will chair the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II state constituency screening committee, while Solomon Nyaze, is to head the screening Appeal Committee.

He noted that Salisu Muktari and Trever Aginde will head Plateau South Senatorial District, Screening and Appeal Committees respectively.

The Screening and Appeal committees for Bakura State Constituency, Ibaji State constituency, Kogi State, Bayelsa West Senatorial District and Bayelsa Central Senatorial District and Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu State Constituency, will be headed by Dr Ibrahim Mara, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa, Ohikere Gogo Asmail, Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji, Prof. Steven Oseni, Ahmed Sajoh, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, and Abubakar Isa Funtua, respectively.