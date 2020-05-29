Following fears that it acting executive director may have died from complications arising from COVID-19, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has ordered a shut down of its headquarters for two weeks.

Mr. Ibanga Bassey Etang’s death, yesterday, in controversial circumstances in Port Harcourt, at a time the NDDC is in the eye of the storm over forensic audit of the commission’s activities ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, has set tongues wagging.

Apart from shutting down, the management also ordered it staffs to go into self-isolation for two weeks pending further directive.

This development was disclosed in an Internal Memo issued by Silas Anyanwu for management of the commission and sent to all Directors, Heads of Departments/Unit and the entire staffs.

The internal memo read: “I am directed to inform all staff that management has approved that the Commission be shut down for two weeks from today May 28, 2020.

“Consequently, all activities in the commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being.

“Members of staff are to ensure that all electrical appliances in their offices are switched off before leaving the premises.

“The head security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the commission while director, the administration is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises in the Headquarters during the period.

“Meanwhile staff are enjoined to go into self-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from Management.”