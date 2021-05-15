From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Motorists and other road users along the Ikot Ekpene Road into Ogbor Hill area of Aba town, Abia State, ran for their lives as police and army personnel engaged one another in a brawl on Friday.

The fight was said to have started when policemen from the nearby Eziama Divisional Police station, on a road check at Onyeador Close/Ikot Ekpene Road/East Street, allegedly slapped a soldier during an argument.

Though what caused the said argument was not immediately known, the soldier who was not in uniform at the time, returned with his armed colleagues and engaged the policemen and a real fight ensued between them.

An eyewitness and car owner at the spot told Saturday Sun that his vehicle particulars were being checked by a female police officer, when the army team arrived and began beating and threatening the police team with guns.