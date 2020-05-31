Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of some communities in Awka Capital Territory have cried out over the imminent collapse of Obibia Bridge which links Isuaniocha and other communities in Awka North with Okpuno community and others in Awka South Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

Already, a section of the bridge is gradually caving in while the rods on the Okpuno side of the bridge have all been exposed; leaving a number of large potholes where rainwater gather each time it rains.

Former Chairman of Awka North LGA, Chief Shedrack Anakwue, told Daily Sun that if the road/bridge were not repaired as soon as possible, the road might cave in and that might lead to the eventual collapse of the bridge itself.

“If that bridge collapses, the residents of all the communities in Awka North and South LGAs that make use of the bridge on daily basis are going to find it very difficult to cross over.

“One of the closest alternative roads, Isuaniocha – Enugwu-Agidi Road, is dilapidated. You cannot pass through it. Most civil servants are living in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu and are advancing to Urum from where they go to work every day”, he lamented.

Anakwue, popularly known as Oro n’ukwu, called for quick intervention of the state government to save the bridge from collapsing.

“If not the President-General of Isuaniocha community who carried out some repair on the Okpuno side of the road that terminated on the bridge, that Okpuno side of the bridge would have caved in. And if it had happened, the bridge itself would have probably collapsed.

“So, we are calling on the Anambra State government to come quickly and repair that important bridge before it collapses.

“We are also calling on government to construct the road leading to Amanuke community from Isuaniocha which also passed through Urum community. It is also very important that the road leading to Ugbene community from Amanuke be constructed too. These are very important roads”, he appealed.