From Molly kilete, Abuja

There is palpable tension in the Nigerian Armed Forces following the delay in the approval of newly promoted Brigadier Generals, Major Generals, Rear Admirals, Commodores, Air Vice Marshals and Air Commodores in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The delay Daily Sun, gathered, may not be unconnected to the inability of the Army, Navy and Air Council to sit.

This is as over 60 officers have been penciled down for retirement before January 2022.

Over 150 officers are expected to wear their new ranks. The affected officers who have since undergone the necessary interviews by their various services are in the ranks of Colonels and Brigadier Generals waiting to be appointed Brigadier Generals and Major Generals and their equivalents respectively.

It was gathered that the delay in the announcement of the promotions was affecting the postings and appointments of officers to head the various units, corps and operations.

The respective councils comprise the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence staff (CDS), permanent secretary, service chiefs, army, navy, and air force secretaries among others.

Sources, however, said the council which is expected to sit at the Ministry of Defence, may hold its sittings before the end of the week and announce the promotion before the Christmas.

Meanwhile, over 60 officers from the army, navy and Air force are set to retire after serving the mandatory 35 years of service.

The affected officers mostly in the ranks of Major Generals, Rear Admirals, Air Vice Marshals, Brigadier Generals, Commodores, Air Commodores, Colonels, Captains and Group Captains have already been issued their notices of retirement from service by their various services.

It was gathered that the bulk of the affected officers who are mostly in the army are serving at the Nigerian Army Resource Center.

Daily Sun also gathered that the affected officers are members of 35 and 36, Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

It was gathered that already some of the affected officers have retired from service while others are protesting their retirement and attributing it to witch-hunting.