Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is anxiety in the camps of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Court of Appeal is set to deliver ruling on the disputed September 4 APC governorship primaries.

The governor- elect, Chief David Lyon who was declared winner of the governorship primary and the November 16 general election is being challenged by former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri who claimed he is the authentic winner of the governorship primaries.

Justice Jane Inyang who ruled over the case brought by Lokpobiri at the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa had thrown spanner into the works of the APC by ruling that neither Lyon nor Lokpobiri is the candidate of the party as the party did not conduct a valid governorship primary election.

Both parties had filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt while the PDP which is hoping to profit from any judicial pronouncement against the APC also filed a cross appeal.

The three-man panel of Court of Appeal Justices had heard the appeal on Wednesday January 8 and adjourned indefinitely for judgement.

In a notice sent to parties on Friday, the Court has fixed 10am today, Saturday to deliver judgement on the three Appeals before it.

The notice reads in part “ The 3 Appeals with Appeal NOS : CA/PH/575/2019, CA/PH/585/2019 and CA/PH/586/2019(All against the decision of the Federal High Court Yenagoa delivered on Thursday 14th November 2019 ) comes up at the Court of Appeal PH Division Saturday 11/01/2020 for judgement by 10am”