Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is no better reality check on the worsening security situation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, than the gruesome murder of two youth corps members in their home at Swali Road on March 21.

On that fateful day, gun-wielding cultists raided their home. And by the time they left, George Onokpoma and Popoola Oluwatobi Olamide lay dead, while Gbenga Dada, whose luck was that the bandits ran out of bullets, is in the hospital, barely hanging on to life following the one bullet that was fired at him.

A few days before the killing of the corps members, gunmen had stormed Udeme Hotel, along DSP Alamieyeseigha Road, and shot the two policemen on duty, killing one and leaving the other wounded. It is now commonplace to hear stories of how young boys hold whole streets hostage and rob residents with impunity, and how innocent people have fallen victim of attacks while inside commercial tricycles. Indeed gangsters rule Yenagoa, enthroning a nasty, brutish life for residents.

The authorities responsible for the protection of life and property in the state, the Nigeria Police Force and the Bayelsa State government, many contend, have been poor in living up to their responsibilities in curtailing the descent into the rule of the jungle. The success recorded under Commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan has since disappeared. Though there have been routine arrests and parade of suspected criminals, this has not translated to reduction in crime.

The excitement that greeted the re-launch of the state’s security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, with the charge by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to the security outfit “to chase out all criminals, including cultists terrorising the communities,” has died down in the face of alarming insecurity.

While commending Operation Doo Akpo, Dickson had said: “It is out there working day and night, going after criminals and the bad guys so that our people can sleep at night with their two eyes closed and in the day time they can carry out whatever activity they want, confident that their properties are safe.”

But now, many people view government’s posturing as mere rhetoric, as innocent residents, especially corps members, are on the receiving end of gangsters controlling the state capital.

“These hoodlums have been attacking corps members serially,” the state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Lotto Bolade, lamented. If she was able to mask her concern, the director-general of the NYSC, Major-General Suleiman Kazaure, could not conceal his thoughts about insecurity in the state and his concerns for the safety of corps members. Kazaure, who was on tour of the orientation camp in Kaiama, mourned the deceased and condemned the horrific manner in which they were killed.

“I am also very concerned about the incident that happened where two corps members were killed. We are working with other security agencies to ensure their safety during their primary assignments. I want to draw the attention of Governor Seriake Dickson because he is chief executive of the security officers of the state. So, there is need for him to do the needful in terms of security of the corps members.”

He did not mince words on the action the NYSC might take if the state government would not guarantee the safety of corps members in the state.

“The corps members are national assets on national assignment. And if nothing is done by the state government, we will withdraw corps members from serving in Bayelsa State,” Kazuare declared.

While on a visit to 16 Brigade, Kazaure again harped on the need to protect corps members, pleading with the military and police as critical stakeholders to ensure the safety of the corps members.

“We want your cooperation to ensure the safety of these corps members and their lodges. Why I am saying this is because you are critical stakeholders when it comes to security. Please, look after our children; they are our national assets. We have discovered that Bayelsa State is volatile when it comes to security.”

The commissioner of police, Mr. Olushola David, was redeployed to the state a few days to the House of Assembly election in March. He has since put his men to task to fish out the killers of the two corps members. He admitted in a press briefing at the state command that “the proliferation of small arms has posed a serious challenge to law enforcement in combating crimes in the state.”

At the meeting with Kazaure, David said the security system has been rejigged with “intelligence-driven raids on flashpoints, rigorous stop-and-search operations on motorists and tricycles. I assure you that cultists attacking corps members will come to an end. In this state, cultism and drug-related crimes are a problem but we will get to the end of them,” he said.

Honest Akpos, a brother to the late Onokpoma, said he wanted the police to the end of the security problems. He said he was pained that his brother was cut short in his prime, leaving their hypertensive mother to grieve. Obviously, he was not impressed with the handling of the killing of his brother by the NYSC and the Bayelsa State government. He said it was baffling that the NYSC DG would visit Bayelsa State to pay a condolence visit to the state government, while the family has been left to mourn the loss alone.

“I intend to sue the government and the NYSC for the death of my brother, even though some people are talking me out of it. This is not the first time that a corps member would die and they would do nothing. This has to stop. Nobody has paid a condolence visit to us. Bayelsa State NYSC sent their people in Delta to come to our house in Ughelli but they (Bayelsa NYSC) have not come and the state government also has not come. I heard the NYSC DG visited Bayelsa State to pay condolence visit and we were not visited,” Akpos said.

Some residents of Yenagoa blamed the state government for chasing shadows and meddling in less important issues while leaving issues concerning security in the state to deteriorate. A group, Integrated Oil and Gas Host Communities in Bayelsa State, said the Dickson administration “instead of devising means to stem the tide of horrendous killings and criminalities within the nooks and crannies of the state, chose to waste time and scarce resources fighting host communities’ surveillance contractors”

A concerned Bayelsan, Samuel Dogitimi, shared the sentiments of those that believed government and security agencies have failed woefully in their responsibilities to protect life and property in the state.

“Instead of fighting criminals that are terrorising Bayelsans, you ill-advisedly spend your time and state resources blaming the opposition for your obvious failings,” Dogitimi wrote in an open letter to the governor.

“It is becoming apparent as the days go by that the government, which you head, has run out of ideas as regards curbing the insecurity situation in the state , consequently forcing Bayelsans to resort to self-help,” he added.

Dogitimi said it was baffling that all the initiatives put together by government were not working and it was not considering changing strategy.

“You have maintained the Bayelsa Volunteers and equally initiated the Bayelsa State Safety Corps and Vigilante with the aim of fighting crimes, yet Bayelsans are being terrorised by hoodlums on a daily basis,” he wrote.

He tasked the governor to buckle up and confront the security challenges in the state: “Needless to say, it is time to stop giving inexcusable excuses. It is time to stop blaming the opposition for the government’s negligence. Now is the time to take responsibility as the CSO. It is time to fight the present security challenges head-on.”

But the state government has said it is concerned about the security situation in the state, especially the killing of corps members.

“As a state, we heard what happened. Our principal, the governor, was very touched and concerned about this ugly incident,” said the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, who led a government delegation to the NYSC on a condolence visit.

He declared that government was on top of the situation, adding that the culprits would be brought to book.

Eradiri called on the security agencies to step up their game and help the state government: “The Bayelsa State government is doing its best, but these other security agencies should do their best. The security outfits should step up their game. We are worried and concerned.”

As Bayelsans await a new commissioner of police to replace Olushola David, who has been promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police, they hope the IGP would take the dire security situation into consideration when posting a new commissioner to the state.

As it stands now, Bayelsans live in fear, waiting for decisive action to end the insecurity bedevilling their state.