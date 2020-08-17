Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is anxiety in Bayelsa State following the nullification of the November 16 governorship election that produced Senator Douye Diri as governor.

Already a combined team of armed Policemen, soldiers from the 16 Brigade and operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been deployed to prevent a break-down of law and order in the state.

A three-man Tribunal panel sitting in Abuja had voided the election over the wrongful exclusion of Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) and its governorship candidate, King George by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the November 16 governorship election.

Immediately the news of the judgment filtered into Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital there was palpable anxiety in Bayelsa Government House and among supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Most of the supporters who wore long faces were discussing the implication of the judgment for the party and the state as they were not sure if Diri and the party were part of the case.

On face book many of them supporters that commented on the judgment wondered how the judgment would affect the party.

Opposite was the case in the All Progressive Congress(APC) camp as the secretariat along Melford Okilo way which has been deserted for months came back alive as many supporters waving the flag of the party were seen hugging one another.

According to them they are optimistic that with a fresh election ordered by the Tribunal, APC would participate and would reclaim their mandate.

Diri in his reaction to the verdict douse the anxiety of Bayelans and PDP supporters noting that he has instructed his lawyers to appeal the judgment.

A statement signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah appealed to PDP supporters not to panic as he remains the governor.

“We trust in the judiciary and we are appealing the judgement. With God on our side, we will get justice. This is a court of first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right of appeal even up to the Supreme Court.”

Also former governor Henry Seriake Dickson has urged Bayelsans not be perturbed by the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal which annulled the state Governorship election on Monday.

Dickson described the judgment as a temporary setback which does not in law affect the status quo until appeal processes are exhausted.

“I urge Bayelsans to remain calm. They shouldn’t misinterpret what took place at the tribunal today.

“The judgment is a temporary setback which does not have any effect on the status quo until all processes of appeal are exhausted.

“There is no vacancy in the Bayelsa Government House. Diri remains Governor until the Supreme Court decides.

“Of course what this means is that the PDP will appeal this decision.”

Meanwhile the combined team of security agencies deployed in the state were seen patrolling major roads to ensure there is law and order.