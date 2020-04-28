Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A first class monarch in Borno, Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibrahim El-Kanemi is dead.

Shehu Bama died yesterday day afternoon at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Borno State Commissioner of Information, Babakura Jatto made this disclosure in a statement.

“We regret to announce that the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibn Ibrahim Umar Al-Amim El-Kanemi has passed away. Shehu Bama went to the hospital today and he died,” the commissioner said.

He maintained the cause of death was unknown and assured government will furnish the public after receiving information from the hospital.

Jatto urged the media not to speculate on the cause of death of the monarch. The deceased monarch was installed the Shehu of Bama in 1990. Bama, located in the central part of Borno is the second largest town in the state.