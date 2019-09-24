Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Fear has gripped residents of Mbiri town in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State following the invasion of the Obi’s (King’s) palace by irate youths who allegedly crowned late Prince Ifeanyi Evans Alekwe, heir to the throne, as king while his father is still alive.

The late Prince was said to have died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in what the youths described as questionable circumstances.

He reportedly passed on at a hospital in neighbouring Umunede town.

Community sources informed that after doctors confirmed him dead, irate youths seized his corpse, and took it to the palace where they laid it down on the traditional crowning stool and crowned the lifeless body king.

As a result of the palace invasion, the whereabouts of sitting king, Obi Alekwe I remained unknown as at the time of filing this report, a development that has further heightened the growing tension in the agrarian community.

A highly placed palace source described the action of the youths as a desecration of traditional institution, which must be cleansed before any resumption of any traditional activity.

But the action of the youths, another source claimed, was informed by what they suspect as “spiritual foul play” aimed at eliminating the heir apparent.

According to the source, the crown prince was allegedly poisoned, adding that the deceased was full of life earlier on Sunday before the news of his sudden passage.

The source insisted that it was an “abomination for the Crown Prince to die while his father is still alive and on the throne.”

Lamenting the death of the Prince, his relative, Ngozi Usifoh said the death was a great loss to the people of Mbiri Kingdom.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying that his men were on top of the situation to secure the town and the residents.

Adeleke however said nothing about the palace invasion and the whereabouts of the sitting monarch.