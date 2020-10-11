Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

There is palpable anxiety in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, over adulterated kerosene in circulation.

No fewer than two cases of kerosene explosions were reported on Jemeni Street alone last week.

Two persons luckily escaped death by chance following fire incidents suspected to be as a result of adulterated kerosene which they ignorantly bought for domestic use.

The first incident which happened last Friday evening at 31, Jemeni Street involved an aged woman, Mrs. Elizabeth Igwe, who said that on the fateful night, there was power outage in the area, prompting her decision to light the family lantern in order to spread their mosquito net.

According to her, immediately, she struck a stick of match; her lantern went up in flame and in the process, she encountered serious burns on her hands alongside one of her grandchildren before they were rescued by some sympathizers.

“I stood up to light my lantern after pouring the kerosene which my little granddaughter bought for me at the market.

«Suddenly the lantern exploded and engulfed my body. Instantly, I raised an alarm, but before help could come my way, all our wears in the family wardrobe had been razed down by the inferno.”