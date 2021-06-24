From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

There is serious confusion in Abakaliki Ebonyi state following the purported resurrection of the Commissioner for Infrastructural Development For Concession, Fidelis Nweze, who reportedly died on Tuesday.

Nweze, a 2023 governorship hopeful, was involved in an auto crash on his way to Enugu on Saturday evening.

Governor David Umahi who announced Nweze’s death Tuesday evening during an emergency state executive Council meeting in Abakaliki said the former Commissioner who died at Turkish Hospital in Abuja ruptured his intestines in the accident.

Umahi who described his death as shocking and unbelievable said Nweze was one of the pillars of his administration.

He had declared Wednesday public holiday to mourn the Commissioner with another 3-day fasting and prayer from Thursday to Saturday to pray for his peaceful repose.

But youths from Ezza South local government area of the state where the Commissioner hailed from had on Wednesday morning barricaded the Abakaliki-Afikpo road to protest the death of the Commissioner calling for full investigation into his death.

In a reaction, Governor David Umahi Wednesday evening ordered full investigation and autopsy into Nweze’s death and directed the Commissioner’s driver and orderly to report themselves to the police for investigation.

But earlier today social media became awash that the late Commissioner had resurrected .

The rumour caused serious celebration and confusion in Abakaliki as family members, friends, political associates and well-wishers of the late politician thronged his Abakaliki residence in celebration.

When Daily Sun visited his Abakaliki residence it was observed that over five hundred people including youths ,women and some political leaders from his Ezza clan thronged his Ezza road residence chanting songs of victory and celebration that the Commissioner had resurrected.

But in a reaction, the Special Assistant ( SA) to Governor David Umahi on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, described the resurrection rumour as fake.

He said “People should stop spreading news that is not verified, it is inflicting more pain on those that are currently mourning.

‘No picture evidence, no confirmation from the hospital or mortuary, why on earth should we engage in hearsay at this critical time?

“The state is still in a mourning mood.

“Though it is a very hard pill to swallow but we have to accept the reality before us”