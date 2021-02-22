From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Tricycle operators in Kano State, Monday, commenced an indefinite strike to protest a recent unfriendly tax policy by the state government.

The association’s industrial action, which since morning had disrupted traffic flow in many parts of state capital, equally left many workers and road users stranded as they could not find alternative means of transportation to convey them to their offices and work places.

Already , the protest has resulted in partial breach of law and order in many spots in the state capital following sporadic clashes between the enforcers of the no-work order by the association and thugs reportedly sponsored by some governance actors to counter the protest.

As at the time of filing this report, there is anxiety in the metropolitan area as many residents and organisations have either rescheduled their engagements for the day or have retreated to safer areas out of fear.

In his response to enquiries, newly posted Kano State Police Commissioner, Samaika Shiabu Diikko expressed regret over the disruptions occasioned by the protest and assured that the situation will be brought under control in a few hours time.

He told journalists during a press briefing in his office that preliminary report available to him indicated that those involved in the breaches were not the protesting tricyclists but hoodlums and some jobless individuals, who wished to hide under the situation to unleash mayhem on the state

He added that already his men were in every part of the state capital adding that a number of these hoodlums have been arrested by the police. End