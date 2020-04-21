Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Anxiety has gripped the ancient city of Kano following an unconfirmed report alleging an increase in the number of people dying in the state in the last four days.

Although the report published first as social media rumour, could not be verified by health authorities in the state, residents, however, have been taking extra care to stay safe from the raging COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking to journalists in the state, the Chief Medical Director, Abdullahi Wase Specialists Hospital, Kano State, Dr Mustapha Hikima said that there was no cause for alarm over the purported report.

Dr Hikima revealed that the State Ministry of Health had conducted a survey on the subject from the 13th to 19th of April, 2020 with a view to understudying the pattern of deaths recorded in the state.

He revealed that the outcome of the survey indicated that there was no significant increase in the rate of deaths in the state.

He explained that the survey, which covered cemetaries in Dala, Fagge, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Nassarawa and Tarauni, all of which were densely populated areas in the state capital, did not show any significant increase in the number of death and burials recorded..

He also said that from their findings, the recorded deaths in the state were not on account of COVID-19 as was being feared by many in the state or subtly being promoted.

He added that the ministry was yet to ascertain the actual causes of the deaths, but held it was very possible that in a particular season, there could be an increase in deaths occasion by the outbreak of such diseases as malaria.

He said: “We don’t have the baseline information, but considering the high population and size of Kano State, the increase we noticed is not significant.

“We should also take the time of the occurrence of the deaths into consideration. The time happens occasionally. So it is subjective to judge when a case happens within just three days,” said the CMD.

“To me, this is not a serious problem because it happens sometimes. So, I appeal to people of the state to be calm,” he said.

It would be recalled that Kano State Government only on Monday described the report as a rumour.

A statement, on Monday, signed by Alwalu Abdu Fagge, State Health Education Secretary, Risk Communication Sub Committee of the COVID-19 task force in the state, advised the public to disregard the rumour.

“Honestly, the media and rumour mongers have been trying their best in making us dispense energy in warding them off. This particular rumour has been investigated and found to be untrue and so must be dispelled.”