Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A patient who was recently discharged from the Federal Medical Centre, Owo in Ondo State has tested positive for COVID 19.

It was gathered that the result of COVID-19 test conducted on her was released after she had been discharged from the hospital.

The patient, according to a reliable source was admitted into the hospital for a different ailment after which she showed symptoms of COVID-19, a development which made the hospital to test her for it.

However, the patient was discharged after being cured of her initial ailment.

The Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Wale Oke, who confirmed the development, said the patient would be traced by the hospital management and will be quarantined.

Oke said “we received the sad news of one COVID-19 patient who was seen in MTOC from Friday to Sunday at FMC Owo. What happened was a communication gap. Other patients’ results were sent except that of the patient which was not ready as of that morning came back negative but erroneously put that all FMC Owo patients were negative.

“By the time the result of this woman was communicated later in the evening, which was positive, she had been discharged.

“I want us to remain calm as contact tracing has commenced and efforts are on the way to locate the patient and bring her back,” he added.