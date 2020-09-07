Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some individuals suspected to be hired thugs on Monday invaded the premises of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The thugs, it was gathered converged on the Assembly complex to prevent lawmakers loyal to the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi from gaining access to the complex.

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure had recently reinstated the suspended lawmakers following a suit instituted by them.

The thugs who were stationed in strategic places at the Assembly complex, were alleged to be working for a political leader in the state.

It was also alleged that many of the thugs are members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The reinstated lawmakers, it was gathered had planned to join their colleagues at the plenary and security operatives were said to have been dull mobilized.

Although it was not certain whether or not the pro Ajayi lawmakers gained entry into the Assembly complex, it was leanrt that members of the Assembly were searched before entering the halllowed chamber.

The Assembly had been in crisis since the deputy governor resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and there had been plots to impeach him.