From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Palpable anxiety now mount in Ondo State over the current state of health of the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who is said to be seriously ill.

There are speculations that the Governor is battling with an undisclosed ailment which has taken him away from the state.

A recent audio clip released by Governor Akeredoluwife, Betty hyped the anxiety of the residents of the state as many who were in doubt of his recent health condition confirmed that he was ill through the audio.

The first lady had released an audio message on a Whatsapp platform claiming that a female aide to her husband who she identified as Mrs Ademosu was sneaking concoction to her ailing husband.

Mrs Akeredolu who threatened to deal mercilessly with the woman, said she had earlier warned Ademosu to stay away from her husband.

Also, she said she had warned her husband to be wary of Mrs Ademosu whom she described as a very terrible human being.

She claimed that the concoction Mrs Ademosu sneaked in for her husband were said to have been prepared by those she referred to as fake pastors and threatened to deal with her (Ademosu) if she fails to leave her husband alone and stop sneaking concoction to him.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde in his reaction said there was no cause for alarm over Akeredolu’s state of health as he is also a human being that can fall sick at any time.

He said “we have observed the growing anxiety about the state of health of the Ondo State Governor Akeredolu. The good people of the State and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the Governor, especially since yesterday.

“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the Governor’s state of health.

“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortals has had some health challenge for which he has since received treatment and recuperating speedily. Since the Governor is not a super human and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one.

“However, contrary to speculations and insinuations making the round, the Governor though frail, is discharging his official functions. Mr. Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration. He, in fact, held Executive Council meeting with the executive members till 4pm on Wednesday, 11th January, 2023 after the security council meeting where far reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko.

“For emphasis, the Governor, who participated in rigorous campaign activities on the 7th of January, couldn’t have been bedridden as widely speculated. Moreso, last Friday, Governor Akeredolu still inaugurated a new Refrigerated Van for the use of Meat Dealers in the State. He also received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club International same day”, he added.