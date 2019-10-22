Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There is palpable anxiety in Akure and many parts of Ondo State over the health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who has been outside the state for over one month.

There are insinuations in some quarters that the governor might be suffering from an undisclosed health ailment, a situation which has kept him outside his duty post for weeks.

It was rumoured that Akeredolu has gone for medical treatment outside the state, but his exact condition of health is yet to be ascertained.

Issues bordering on his health has continued to occupy centre stage in many public discuss among residents.

It is not certain where the governor is at present, but it was rumoured that he was in Abuja where he was recently presented with an award by a non-governmental organisation.

When contacted yesterday, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, chief press secretary dismissed is a mere empty rumour.

He said: “The governor is hale and hearty and there is no cause for alarm. Only two days ago, he received the African Governor Innovative Award at a well-attended event in Abuja. The photographs from the event is everywhere. So, I really don’t know where this is coming from. However, it must be noted that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is at the moment busy with delivering on his election promises to the people of Ondo State. He is more concerned with ensuring that the state gets the best of dividends of good governance. Let the people continue with their support and prayers for the success of the administration.”

Earlier, Commissioner for information and orientation, Donald Ojogo, at a recent press conference said the governor’s absence was because of his intention to develop the state.

Ojogo said Akeredolu went for his annual leave but had to cut short the vacation to attend to various programmes lined up for his daughter’s wedding held in Owo recently.

He said after the wedding, the governor travelled out of the country and resumed on October 4.

“The accumulated state matters in Abuja compelled him to stay back in the federal capital to enable him settle all pending issues once and for all. This is better than shuttling between Akure and Abuja on daily basis which is not economically wise,” he stressed.

The commissioner emphasised that the absence of Governor Akeredolu in office has not affected the smooth running of governance in the state.