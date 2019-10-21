Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Anxiety is mounting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and other parts of the state over the condition of health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who has been out of state for over a month.

There are speculations by some that the Governor might be suffering from an undisclosed health condition, a situation which might be responsible for his several weeks absence from public sighting.

It was rumoured that Akeredolu has gone for medical treatment outside the state, but his true state of health is yet to be ascertained.

Issues bordering on Akeredolu’s health have continued to occupy centre stage in many discussions among residents of the state.

The Governor most recently reported location is Abuja, where he was presented with an award by an NGO.

The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, at a recent press conference refuted unsubstantiated claims about the condition and whereabouts of the Governor, saying that the his absence was related to state development matters.

Ojogo said Akeredolu went for his annual leave and had to cut short his vacation to attend to various programmes lined up for his daughter’s wedding ceremony held in Owo recently.

He said after the wedding ceremony the Governor travelled out of the country and resumed on October 4.

“The accumulated state matters in Abuja compelled him to stay back in the federal capital to enable him settle all pending issues once and for all. This is better than shuttling between Akure and Abuja on daily basis which is not economically wise,” he stressed.

The Commissioner emphasised that the absence of Governor Akeredolu from office has not affected the smooth running of governance in the state.