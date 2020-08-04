Gabriel Dike, Fred Itua, Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Anxiety and joy have gripped stakeholders in the nation’s educational sectors as secondary school students in terminal classes nationwide resume for academic activities, four months after they were shut schools owing to Coronavirus pandemic.

On March 29, the Federal Government had directed schools nationwide to close down, but last week Monday, Federal Government announced that secondary schools are to reopen on August 4, though, for exit classes only.

The choice of SS3 students is to enable them write the terminal examinations, starting with the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination Certificate (WASSCE) on August 17.

In the South South, some states have directed reopening, those in the north are billed to repoen on August 10 while South East and South West governors have also announced date for resumption.

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Education have begun tour of Federal Government-owned secondary schools to assess their readiness to welcome students.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of State, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, are leading the team which comprises the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, and other senior officials of the ministry.

Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, announced that all the 104 Federal Government Colleges, otherwise known as Unity Schools, are ready to expected to open their gates to exit classes today.

The statement insisted that all returning students are to undergo temperature checks among other protocols before being admitted into their schools.

Part of the statement read: “The Minister of State for Education, Permanent Secretary and Directors will embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the Principals of Unity Colleges.

“Similarly, Federal Education Quality Assurance Directors deployed to the states have been directed to monitor compliance in their respective states.

Commissioners are enjoined to embark on assessment tours in their jurisdictions to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening.”

He said across states, commissioners for education have reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between the 4th and 10th of August, for virtually all schools within their jurisdictions.

S’East govs order schools to reopen

South East Governors Forum, yesterday, ordered all schools in the zone to reopen for exit classes today.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, told journalists in Abakaliki, yesterday, that the directive was part of the resolutions of the forum’s virtual meeting held on Sunday.

He noted that the resumption was to enable students in exit classes (JSS3 and SS3) to prepare for their WAEC exams.

Governor Umahi further disclosed that the decontamination of affected schools have started across the states, adding that they would be adequate provision of hand sanitizers and running water inline with NCDC protocols in all the schools.

“Health workers shall be sent to the schools to train the teachers and students on COVID-19 NCDC protocols and to also enforce same” he said.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Acting Secretary for Education, Umaru Marafa, explained that only students in exit classes are expected to resume today.

“All schools in the FCT can re-open for exit students only, on Tuesday, 4th of August 2020 for preparation for their examinations, i.e WASSCE and BECE.

“Schools that have put measures based on the PTF’s guidelines and have been inspected and certified as ready for resumption by the Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat can re-open from Tuesday, August 4.

“Those that have not been cleared by the Department are advised to hasten up to meet the requirement for resumption of their schools.”

Report from Abuja indicated that gate of schools were still shut as at Monday.

An official of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), who pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun that FCT Education Secretariat was yet to take a decision (date) for reopening of schools as at last week.

Lagos government in its bid to ensure compliance of public and private schools to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, paid a random visit to some schools across the state.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo led a monitoring team to assess the process in which the students were received, ensuring that COVID-19 protocols were strictly adhered to in order to reduce the risk of the disease to the barest minimum.

During an inspection tour of some public and private Schools at Education District IV around Yaba, Surulere and Apapa axis, Mrs. Adefisayo expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the schools, adding that government was concerned about the safety of students and their teachers.

She stressed that their wellbeing is of utmost importance to the State Government.

At Cornerstone College, Agodo, Lagos, the principal, Mrs. Mary Agaga, confirmed that the government officials fumigated school premises (including primary), classrooms and offices on Saturday.

She explained that the school has put in place water basin for washing of hands, face mask for teachers and other staff, santisers, clearing of the surroundings and fumigation already done, stating ‘’everything the state government required is in place, we are ready to go.’’

Principal of Rising Sun High School, Agodo-Egbe, Mr. Longe Olusegun, confirmed that the entire school, including the classrooms and teachers offices were fumigated by the state government on Saturday.

He warned that any SS3 students without face mask will not be allowed into the school compound, adding the management has made customised face mask for students and teachers, provide place basin washing of hands.

At St Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos, the school administrator declined to speak with our Correspondent but it was observed that washing hand basin, posters at strategic places that students without face mask will not be allowed and repairs were still on-going.

At two public schools visited at Ejigbo and Ikotun, few SS3 students were on ground but lessons have not started. Some teachers told our Correspondent that today (Monday) was used to clean the classrooms, staff rooms and clear the surrounding but were silent if the schools have been fumigated by the state government.