Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Anxiety has gripped some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State following the killing an eight-year-old Almajir by a corps member serving in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

A number of corps members who pledged anonymity told our correspondent that they were afraid of the unfortunate development.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Haruna Abdullahi, who spoke to our correspondent, however, explained that there was no cause for alarm as the situation was firmly under control.

Recounting what happened, he said that a corps member attached to Government Secondary School, Bebeji, had issues with an eight-year boy, Hassan Suleiman, which resulted in his death.

“Three young boys had gone to the Corpers’ Lodge on Thursday at about 5: 00 pm to pluck some fruits and were caught by the corps member, who first asked them to kneel down. He later slapped kicked one of them,” he stated.

“The victim immediately fell down and became unconscious. He was immediately rushed to Bebeji General Hospital for medical attention, but died soon after, at the hospital,” he added.

“The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family while the suspect has been arrested by the police as a result of the incident.

“Kano State Police Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Illyasu has since directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Unit for discreet investigation,” he stated.

“There is absolutely no risk at all as a result of this incident” he declared.