Anxiety gripped supporters and associates of former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, following rumours on his state of health.

Ajimobi has been hospitalised. Sources told Daily Sun last night that the former governor was in bad shape but doctors are making frantic efforts to stabilise him.

It was suspected that the former governor, who was recovering from his sickness, relapsed.

A source said following the rumour of Ajimobi’s death, members of his family have concluded arrangement to rush down to Lagos. However refuting the rumour, media aide to to Ajimobi said in a facebook message: “Don’t believe the rumour.”

He urged Nigerians to prayer for his boss. He wrote: “kindly disregard the rumours, just rumours. In all , we remain prayerful.”