Fred Itua, Abuja

Fear appears to have gripped the Senate over the frequent death of members. Some of them who spoke at the valedictory session held in honour of Ben Uwajumogu, the Imo North senator who died in January, expressed shock and worry over the high fatality of members.

In January, Ben Uwajumogu, is believed to have died of heart failure and last Sunday, the senate also lost Ignatius Longjan of Pleateau South, at a Turkish hospital, Abuja.

Former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, in a speech reeled out 15 names of senators that have passed on since 1999.

He said in the fifth Senate, Ama Iwuagwu, from Imo; Joshua Adagba, Benue; Sule Yari Gandi, Sokoto and Badamasi Maccido died.

He said in the seventh senate, Uche Chukwumerije, Abia; Pius Ewherido, Delta; Gyang Dantong, Plateau;and Dahiru Awisu Kuta, Niger died while in active duty. The eighth senate also lost Mustapha Bukar, Katsina; Ahmed Zannah,Borno; Isiaka Adeleke, Osun and Ali Wakili, Bauchi.

Senators who spoke at the valedictory session, mourned the demise of Uwajumogu, who was former speaker of Imo State House of Assembly.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said: “Sudden death is one of the things that tells us how much mortal we are. Every man’s life end in death, but the most important is how man passes through life with details.We will miss him. Not only his family, Imo state and the Senate will miss him. It is how you live your life that you will make your mark. Benji had made his mark.”

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, described the late Uwajumogu as his compatriot in rebellion.

“I will chose to celebrate Big Ben. We had almost identical trajectory. We both came into the Senate after much litigations. We bonded together, we did everything together.”

Rochas Okorocha, described Uwajumogu as a great leader, great politician, lover of people, one that lived his life building bridges.

“Ben was the Speaker for four years in my rescue mission administration in Imo State. This is a wake up call for all of us alive today that to every beginning there must be an end.”

Robert Ajayi Boroffice, described the late lawmaker as harbinger of good news for the political firmament of this country.

Minority Whip, Philip Aduda, said life is vanity, adding: “Life in itself is meaningless, but if you plan for it, it becomes meaningful.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, assured that they would participate in the burial rites, adding that he would lead the senate delegation to the event.