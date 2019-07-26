The Presidency has dispelled claimed that Leah Shaibu is dead.

In its reaction to video of one of the kidnapped aid workers that she had been killed by her abductors, Federal Governmnet said efforts were on to secure her releas.

In the video, a victim identified as Grace appealed to the Federal Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to assist in securing her release.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said: “The Presidency has been briefed by the responsible government agency about the disturbing video showing our citizens, the humanitarian aid workers held captive.

“Presidency has been given assurances that contact is being made and the captors are being talked to.

“Beside these aid workers, there are some others about whom this engagement is about-Leah Sharibu, a religious leader and all the others. These discussions have been ongoing even before this time and what this latest incident has done is to bring urgency to the efforts that the secret service is making.

“Government is making contacts in the hope that the captors will see reason to not visit hardship or even harm on these innocent individuals. Government is working.”

Ms. Sharibu, was one of the 110 Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped from Yobe State by Boko Haram insurgents.

Grace Taku, the aid worker kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists on July 18, claimed Leah alongside one Alice had been killed by the insurgents because of the Federal Government’s inability to “do something.”

The transcript of her appeal read: “My name is Grace, I work with Action Against Hunger, an NGO in Borno State; my base is Damasak. We went to work on Thursday, 18th July 2019. On our way going Back to Damasak by Keneri/Chamba ward, we were caught by an army called the Kaliphas and they brought us here. We don’t know where we are.

“I want to beg the Christian Association of Nigeria because I am the only Christian among the six of us here. I want to beg that CAN should please do something about me to see how I can be released. I call on Borno State.

“I beg Action Against Hunger. We have families, some of us have children. We are Nigerians who are working for Nigerians.”

“I am begging please, I am begging again, please do something to see that we are released because this has happened in the Red Cross before where some ladies were caught, Hauwa and Zipporah. They also asked to be released but because of Nigeria did not do anything about it, they were killed.

“I am begging on behalf of all of us. I don’t want such to happen to us and it also happened again with Leah and Alice, because Nigeria could not do anything about them, they were not released they were also killed.”

Attempt to confirmed the claim last night proved abortive as government source maintained sealed lips.