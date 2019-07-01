Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Anxiety has gripped former ministers and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may submit his cabinet list to the Senate, this week, as senators resume sitting tomorrow.

Presidency sources said a number of former cabinet members would make the list.

The cabinet list, according to the source, will reach the senate, barely one month after President Buhari’s inauguration; to give senators ample time to screen the nominees before they commence on summer break on July 26.

Buhari had, on May 6, upon his arrival from London, where he spent 10 days on a private visit, said he would not disclose those who will be part of his cabinet in his second term to anyone yet. Asked what kind of people would make his next cabinet, the president replied: “I won’t tell you.”

President Buhari, however, in a special interview aired on NTA, on May 28, said he may retain some ministers, as his first term wound down.

The president disclosed that he had asked ministers to submit their records of achievement but was considering whether some “would stay,” for another four years, which began on May 29.

Some names said to have been considered, in Plateau State, are Mr. Solomon Dalung, immediate past minister of Youth and Sports and a close political ally of Buhari or Mrs. Pauline Talen, a close associate of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

From Kebbi State, it was gathered that Mr. Abubakar Malami, immediate past attorney general of the Federation and minister of Justice, who is one of the five members of the kitchen cabinet of the president, is likely to be re-appointed back.

Immediate past minister of Education and long time associate of the president, Mallam Adamu Adamu, from Bauchi State, sources said, is being touted as the president’s new chief of staff.

It was also gathered that Bauchi State may get two ministerial slots because the president is said to be considering the immediate past governor of state, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, who lost to the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, Mallam Bala Mohammed.

There were hints that president Buhari may retain Mr. Hadi Sirika, the immediate past minister of state for Aviation, who is from Katsina State.

Also, Adamawa state’s representative in the last cabinet and immediate past minister of the FCT, Mr. Mohammed Musa Bello, may make the list, as the factors that necessitated his appointment earlier have not changed.

The two female ministers representing Kaduna and Sokoto states are believed to have got favourable consideration for the new cabinet. There are similarities in the factors which necessitated the appointment of the FCT minister and the two female ministers.

Immediate past minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau, from Kano State, who is a strong political associate of president Buhari, may also have made the list.

From Zamfara State, sources said it is either Mr. Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali, the immediate past minister of Defence or Ambassador Magaji Gusau, a former federal permanent secretary and member of the Presidential Campaign Council.