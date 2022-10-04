By Gabriel Dike, Kleod Olekanma, Chisom Emmanuel and Isioma Chidozie

One serious effect of the unending strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is the inability of public universities to conduct admission for 1.7 million candidates. They are anxiously waiting for ASUU to suspend its seven-month face-off with the Federal Government.

ASUU, on February 14, 2022, went on strike to press home the implementation of its demands dating back to 2009. The union rolled it over and in August made it an indefinite strike.

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, acknowledged that the strike stalled the conclusion of 2021 admission. He said it would certainly also affect the 2022 exercise.

Daniel Okoye, a Nigerian youth, is seeking admission into the Department of Economics, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, as his first choice. After waiting for months without news about the 2022 admission, he visited the institution thrice: “On the three occasions I went to UNILAG, I only met non-teaching staff.

“Those concerned with admission are on strike with no end in sight. Some of my friends and their parents have changed their institutions from public to private universities. They are in school, while I am still waiting. I am not happy because of the ASUU strike.’’

Dupe Ogunlola, an admission seeker to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, told The Education Report: “I have been anxious about the non-commencement of admission exercise for 2022. My dad visited the institution and came back with nothing.

“The strike has delayed the admission process, and many candidates, who sat for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are worried. The delay is affecting me and I hope ASUU will suspend the action so that universities will conclude the admission exercise.’’

Blessing Eberechukwu, also awaiting student of OAU, said: ‘’My thoughts are what will I be doing, how will I cope? How will I even go through writing another UTME when the admission starts? It’s really terrifying. I visited the university site five times. I then decided to apply to a private university, which is still open for admission.”

Oluwatise Bisayo-Jaiye, who picked the Akwa Ibom State University,

Uyo: “The admission exercise has limited the option a student can make in choosing his or her desired university. People who can’t afford the high tuition in a private or state school have to wait until their first choice resumes.

“I only checked the university’s portal once. I had to wait for it, when I got the information that the admission list was out, I went to re-check the portal.’’

Darasimi Bodude, applied to read Architecture, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, said: “Nothing is really going through my mind. Although I visited my university portal a couple of times, I have already been offered admission after passing the post UTME. It is less pressurising because it is a private university. It is not affected by ASUU strike.”

Krix Olekanma also picked Bowen to study Engineering: “I was scared for not making it into my dream university because of bad grades. My dad kept on reminding me about the consequences of this failing. I visited my university portal at least 29 times to secure admission.”

Simisola Ajayi said: “I started considering a private university to choose. I finally made my choice, got the application form and I’m filling it out already. I’ve been very anxious. I visited the university’s website like three to four times daily. I can’t wait for this next step in my life, to be honest.’’

Sandra Ajirioghene Daniel is not bothered anymore about admission:

“Nothing really is going through my mind. I didn’t give federal universities a thought because of the obvious, ASUU strike. As I am speaking right now, I have gotten admission to a private university.’’

Yetunde Oludare applied to the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State: “My dad had visited the university twice to seek information about admission. I have also checked severally on their site without positive result.’’

Parents express concerns

Alhaji Kazeem Olalekan, said: “My daughter has visited UNILAG site on numerous occasions without any news about admission. She and her friends have been anxious and waiting for admission to start.”

Mrs Comfort Oforgbu, said: “The university management can’t go ahead and commence the exercise without the academic staff. My son is worried about the delay caused by the strike.’’

JAMB statistics on 2021, 2022 admissions

Some universities confirmed suspending admissions due to the SUU strike.’’ JAMB statistics revealed that 1,761,262 candidates wrote the 2022 UTME.

The statistics indicate that Oyo State tops the chart with 112,217 candidates; Osun State 97,508; Ogun State 96,774; Imo State 85,643; Benue State 77,918; Delta State 77,282; Kogi State 77,007; Kaduna State 73,382; Kano State 70,113 and Anambra State 68,135.

Candidates’ choices showed that Medicine/Pharmacy recorded the highest 367,499; Social Sciences 231,907; Sciences 204,734; Engineering/Environmental Sciences 148,827; Administration 103,891; Law 81,653; Arts 72,014; Education 53,612 and Agriculture 21,568.

UNILORIN has more anxious candidates with 97,351; UNILAG, 75,967; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, 58,956; Bayero University, Kano (BUK), 57,150; University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, 55,455; Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), 53,367, OAU, 51,437; University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, 51,402; Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaira, Kaduna State, 50,196 and University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State 44,476.