From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Bishop Methodist Church Nigeria, Onitsha Diocese, Rt Rev Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha, Tuesday, described Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Federal Government, as representing over ninety nine percent of the Igbo and the entity called Biafra despite his youthful exuberance.

Bishop Onuagha also said that Mazi Kanu is an asset not only to the Ndigbo, but to the entire Southern Nigeria, adding that any Igbo person openly criticizing him now that he is embattled, is a lost soul, bastard and naive. He said he had no apology for using such words.

He said that a handcuff in the hands of Mazi Kanu was a handcuff in the hands of all Igbo. According to him, in a country controlled by ethno-religious identities and political diversity, anyone throwing his own under the bus was making the biggest blunder one could think of.

Bishop Onuagha insisted that Nnamdi Kanu was not the problem of Nigeria. He said that as long as Northerners were still standing with Pantami, Gumi, Miyetti Allah and others, he would stand with Nnamdi Kanu.

He noted that Nigeria was not working, and could never work until something drastic was done about its lopsided structure, adding that what was happening in Nigeria represented total injustice, calculated intimidation, sidelining and enslaving a group of people. He declared that those that were benefiting from the systematic injustices would never allow the current system to be tampered with.

“In the last few days, there has been mixed feelings in the nation of Nigeria. It is no longer news that Nnamdi Kanu has been re-arrested. Many people have their opinions on this and they are entitled to their opinions. I am equally entitled to mine.

“Some people are rejoicing that Nnamdi Kanu has been re-arrested. Others are not happy because to them the chase after Nnamdi Kanu is a misplaced priority. To me, any Igbo person openly criticizing Kanu now is a lost soul, bastard and naive. No apology. Those Igbo rejoicing are only but being ignorant of the handwriting on the wall. Let me refer them to the Scripture if they read the Bible.

” By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, and there we wept, when we remember Zion. There on the poplars we hung, we hung our harps; for the wicked carried us away in captivity, and required from us a song. How can we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land? ” (Psalm 137: 1-4.)

“Those who are rejoicing do not know or understand that a handcuff in the hand of the leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a handcuff in the hands of every Igbo man. If I may ask, why are they thanking God for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu?

“If I take a look at the apartheid policy in South Africa, the legend of our time, Daddy Nelson Mandela, spent 27 years in prison to emancipate his people. He died in the struggle. Those rejoicing are only being selfish. How many of their investments are in Onitsha, Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki Umuahia, and Owerri? They are only making themselves as a Tobias or Samballat.

“I listened to Senator Victor Umeh, talk about the ideology of Nnamdi Kanu, where he allegedly said Kanu may have spoken like a young man he is but is there truth in all he is saying. By the way, what is wrong that the Igbo want to be self-governing? Can somebody tell me why Nigeria is insisting that Biafra should not be self-governing. Is the Igbo man in the second agenda of this government.

“In a country dominated by ethno-religious politics, throwing your own under the bus is the biggest blunder anyone could commit. As long as the Northerners are still standing with Pantami, Gumi, Miyetti Allah, etcetera, I will stand with Nnamdi Kanu.

“Nnamdi Kanu may have his youthful exuberance, but he is representing over ninety nine percent of the Igbo and the entity called Biafra. This is time to openly talk about the mistakes. Like every human being, he is not infallible. He has his Achilles’ heel and its attendant hubris. Even with his mistakes, Nnamdi Kanu is an asset to not only Ndigbo, but to Southern Nigeria as a whole. His courage has earned my respect.

“He is the catalyst providing oxygen to all the agitations in the South today, be it Biafra or Oduduwa. The question is, the injustice and oppression that Kanu is fighting, are they real or perceived, of course, even the blind can see them. You may not know the value of a mad man in your family until herds of other madmen invade your ancestral home.

“Nigeria is not working, and can never work until something drastic is done about its lopsided structure. What is happening in Nigeria is total injustice, calculated intimidation, sidelining and enslaving a group of people. Make no mistake, those that are benefiting from the systematic injustice will never allow the current system to be tampered with, ” the Bishop concluded.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.