From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbduRosheed Akanbi, on Wednesday challenged other monarchs to desist from worshipping idols saying any king worshipping other gods or fetish should abandon the palace to become a herbalist.

He stated this in his palace during the 2nd anniversary of the Eledumare festival, an inter-religious programme where sons and daughters of Iwo had gathered to worship God.

According to the monarch, traditional rulers are representatives of God on earth and they must desist from worshipping deities.

He maintained that any monarch that is giving authority given to him to other gods should quit the throne to become a herbalist.

Oluwo advised religious leaders, monarchs and Nigerians to pray and speak good things about the 2023 general election.

He maintained that Yoruba progenitor, Oduduwa worshipped only God because he is the first man on earth.

According to him, “anybody created by God is not worthy to be worshipped other than Olodumare. He is the Almighty.

“Yoruba kings must come to tandem with this because they can’t be God’s representative and still pray to other gods. God is the king and the earthly king who is now fetish is not representing God well. Any king worshipping other gods or fetish should abandon the palace to become a herbalist. No deity is called Kabiyesi.

“Only God know if the 2023 election will hold. Let us all, including traditional rulers, religious leaders speak good things ahead of the 2023 election, you know that we can’t predict tomorrow. We will wait for the election,” Oluwo added.