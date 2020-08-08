Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) Uchenna Madu has countered the utterance made by the leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Abdullahi Bodejo that their vigilante outfit is already existing in the 36 States of the federation.

Madu while responding to the claim by Miyetti Allah in a press statement he made available to Sunday Sun in Owerri warned that any attempt by the herders to impose their security outfit in the Southeast will not be tolerated, adding that it would totally be dismantled.

Although, the Igbo group has described the assertion by Miyetti Allah as that of a “ranting dog” insisting that the cattle breeders does not have the courage to set up such vigilante in the southeast zone.

According to Madu “MASSOB described Miyetti Allah assertion that their tribal vigilante service will be carried out throughout the federation as a ranting of an unfortunate mad men. We see them as empty noisemakers that can not last the heat of war.”

He continued “As nobody in Nigeria is a Nigerian, the minority Fulani tribe can float and operate their security services within the northern states they are attached to. You can never operate your security vigilante service in Biafra land. Any attempt to force your Fulani vigilante service in Igbo land will be viewed as declaration of war.

“MASSOB wishes to remind MIyetti Allah and her sponsors that the people of Biafra are not cowards like the Fulani who deceived the people of Middle Belt as one North in fighting against the gallant Biafrans during the Nigeria Biafra war.

“MIyetti Allah started with President Mohammadu Buhari in 2015 as their life patron, they will still end with him in 2023.

” MIyetti Allah and their parents are afraid of the dominance of Ndigbo and economic control of Nigeria. Even if MIyetti Allah hides under the umbrella of vigilantes of Nigeria to operate in Biafra land, we shall still dismantle them. Madu assured.