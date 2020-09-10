Although, the Nigerian business environment is tough and replete with challenges, those in the entertainment industry, however, have found ways to thrive in it.

This is the submission of multi-talented video director and cinematographer, Charles Maduemezia, popularly known as Chiganmadu.

Reiterating his recent opinion in a media interview, the CEO of CM Music, said: “Despite the economic difficulties in the country, people do reach out to us anytime we put out contents, and it is not just to tell us how much they enjoyed our works, but to talk about businesses and brands. Most times, such interactions yield financial gains for those of us in comedy in particular and showbiz in general. Most times, we are paid for content creation.”

The 28-year-old further buttressed his point by sharing his personal experience which highlighted the challenges facing showbiz entrepreneurs in Nigeria. “Startup capital was a major problem for me when I started as a filmmaker, but today that obstacle is behind me, because I persevered and that is the point I want to make; there will always be obstacles, but when you don’t quit, you will learn lessons on how to scale those hurdles. This is what those of us in entertainment have mastered.”

Chiganmadu, who claimed that he is delighted his dream of owning a showbiz enterprise has been fulfilled, avowed that he is now focused on building his brand and taking it to great heights.

He disclosed that 2020 has been a fruitful year for him. “I have pushed out some contents this year, including commercials for notable brands and prank videos for viewers and fans on our YouTube channel, Pranks Nigeria,” he said.

The alumnus of University of Ibadan gave a piece of advice for budding entrepreneurs.

Chiganmadu said: “Young people who are still struggling to find their feet need to know that winners don’t quit; no matter how difficult their situation, they should be focused and determined to break their jinx and overcome the obstacles in their way.”