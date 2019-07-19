Chinelo Obogo

Former Director-General of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Prof. Anya O. Anya; former Minister for Information, Prof. Jerry Gana and Prof. Akin Oyebode are among members of the newly-formed governing board of the Nigerian Prize for Leadership who will honour outstanding citizens.

During a press conference held at the Metropolitan Club in Lagos, Prof Anya said the aim of the organisation is to institute a credible process of identifying Nigerians who have excelled in their fields through outstanding leadership performances relevant to the development of the nation.

He said the board would use the process and the prize to recognise, honour and celebrate Nigerians who can be projected as national symbols of leadership excellence and role models.

“We recognise that the enormous damage done to the country over the years by poor leadership, without sharpened capacity, is incalculable. Indeed, the very fabric of our society has been deeply shaken and could be shattered, if urgent actions are not taken. Hence, the urgent wisdom of a fundamental intervention aimed at raising high-quality leaders.

“History has shown that as long as the leadership question remains unresolved, the challenges of human progress will also remain unresolved. Leaders do not emerge automatically; they are raised through deliberate education, mentoring, training and discipline. This is why we are so determined to put in this deliberate effort to raise leaders of excellence, capacity and integrity.

“We will institute a credible process of identifying Nigerians who have excelled in their fields through outstanding leadership performances relevant to the development of the nation and we will also provide a credible platform for leaders of different backgrounds to review and share experiences on the challenges of leadership, “Prof. Anya said.