From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former member, House of Representatives and erstwhile commissioner of Health in old Imo State, Dr. Ishmael Anyadiegwu is set to be installed as the Ezeamama, the first Monarch of the Eziama Autonomous Community in Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

The development had doused the tension, which started in 2017 as some communities in Eziama Osuama ancient kingdom opted for autonomy.

Governor Hope Uzodimma had earlier recognised three new autonomous communities in the state offering Staff-of-Office to Anyadiegwu and two other traditional rulers.

Anyadiegwu, who had served as medical practitioner in some African countries, including Congo is aiming to address key economic and development challenges that had bedevilled Eziama community.

The Eze was Director at First Inland Bank, former Chairman of Nigerian Medical Council in Okigwe, founder, West African Surgical and Dressings Company limited amidst other key positions.

Chairman Coronation Committee, Geoff Onuoha, who is also the chairman of Pipelines Professionals’ Association of Nigeria disclosed yesterday said that coronation is slated for the St. Micheal and All Angels Anglican Church , Eziama on December 30.

He said the traditional ruler would make peace and unity his major priority across the community to ensure community development, economic emancipation and boosting cordial relationship with neighbouring communities.