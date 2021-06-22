Nigeria Olympic-bound taekwondoist, Elizabeth Anyanacho over the weekend defeated Denmark’s Andersen Jesmin to win gold medal in the female category -67kg at the World Taekwondo G-2 Beirut Open.

Prior to the final, Elizabeth had defeated Uzbekistan’s Alijonova Gulsanam 22 – 16 in a very tough semi-final of the Beirut Open.

Reacting after the feat, the young, promising taekwondoist said the victory is evidence of much improvement in her training.

He thanked her opponents, trainer, sports minister, the media, family and stakeholders in the taekwondo sport for their support.

“I am happy to improve everyday. I learnt a lot out myself in the ring as I kept trying new things and different attitudes.

“I learnt even more from my more experienced opponents. I had to give everything, so I thank them for helping me develop even more.

“Many thanks to my mentor, who never likes being mentioned. Many thanks to physio Nnenna and my team mate Itiku for playing multiple roles.

“Many thanks to Coach Khalila, Coch Jamilu, Coach Victor, me, my national team mates Chinazum, Uzo, Ifeoluwa, Helen, Juliet, Judith, the team CCSF team mate Favour, whose training support has been critical in the last few weeks. Let’s do it again in the next two weeks.

“My performance at this event increases my confidence ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. It is a very difficult challenge but we will keep pushing towards the target.

“Many thanks to Mr Sunday Dare, sports minister, for making this last preparatory event possible.