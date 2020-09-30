Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season, Wikki Tourist coach, Usman Shariff Abd’Allah has yet appraised his performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), saying he appreciated the platform he was offered at Enyimba International Football Club, under its debonair chairman, Felix Anyansi.

French-trained Abd’Allah first worked at his state’s owned Kano Pillars as an assistant while overseeing the club’s youth department programme on arrival in Nigeria, after stints with clubs in France and Asia.

He then joined Enyimba initially as an assistant to Paul Aigbogun, but was later promoted as Head Coach and Technical Adviser, where his name travelled far and wide.

Known for his genial outlook and straight-talking disposition, particularly, about things dear to his heart, Abd’Allah’s huge praise for Anyansi did not, therefore, come as a surprise.