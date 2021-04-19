From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Foremost journalist and former lawmaker, Senator Chris Anyanwu, has emerged pioneer President of Nzuko Umunna, a body of Igbo technocrats and professionals.

Chairman of Nzuko Umunna Board of Trustees (BOT), Prof. Pat Utomi, who announced this at the foundation executive council of the group said their tenure would last for four years.

Utomi in a statement, yesterday, said: “I am full of trust, therefore, that the eminent members of this Executive Council will give generously of their service in knowledge and wisdom and love for God’s purpose for Igbo person, that all may thrive wherever they are located and live in peace with fairness, justice and equity, as defining marks of their environment.”

In her acceptance speech, Anyanwu thanked Utomi and the BOT “for assembling such an amazing mix of young, tough and bright Igbo with men and women of experience and capacity in the new Council,” noting that “the task to be undertaken is not going to be easy, but with the team members bristling with patriotism, I am sure that passion and that ‘can do’ spirit will propel us to new frontiers and higher goal achievement.”