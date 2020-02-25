Chidi Emeagi

Before his emergence as Provost Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri, the first generation institution was so much associated with degrees of high profile industrial crises, students’ protests and more so, regular calls to the federal government by stakeholders particularly Imo indigenes on the need for intervention to sort out one challenge or the other.

One unfortunate unrest in the institution was during Prof. Uwazuruike’s tenure, a period students, in their numbers destroyed many facilities at the College as a result of poor environmental condition of students’ hostels. At that time, students were said to have got hold of the Provost and marched him round the dirty and dilapidated hostels of Alvan more especially the female hostels. In fact, AIFCE had the same headache and history of endless labour crises with Federal Medical Centre Owerri.

Today, the whole ugly episode of crises is all over with the appointment of Dr. Dan Anyanwu as the Provost of AIFCE, Owerri. His appointment which is for four years was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and it took effect from July 25, 2018. Dr. Anyanwu’s appointment was made public by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in 2018 and since then, the Nutrition Expert and former Head, Department of Agricultural Science Education has left no stone unturned in terms of delivering the deliverables.

His appointment was most welcomed by almost all on campus, students, lecturers, Non-academic staff, name it. This was so because, not only that the Provost is part and parcel of the institution, he is also a child of God and a man of vision with perfect sense of direction. His 18 months as Provost of a former Advanced Teachers Training College, now a first-rated Federal College of Education for sure has brought hope and succor to many in the school. There is this peace like no other now on campus, there is this uncommon and rare atmosphere of industrial harmony and most importantly too, there is a stable and well planned academic calendar to the extent that students now graduate and proceed for their National Youth Service Corps Programme at record time.

Management, Students, Lecturers and Non-Academic Staff now see one another as critical components and stakeholders in the overall administration of the Institution under Dr. Anyanwu.

Dr. Dan Anyanwu’s managerial experience, tact and skills have for sure restored the glory of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education just in 18 months. Under this godly man’s watch, a transparent, free and fair Students’ Union Government election devoid of management interference was conducted in 2019 and a female student for the first time in the history of the College since 1963 was elected the SUG President.

There is this undisputable regard and respect for due-process in the area of contract award, public procurement and general administration of the College particularly as it affects Lecturer’s and students’ cooperation during classes and semester exams. Reckless appointment and employment of staff, academic and non-academic as it were before now had been halted under Dr. Anyanwu, though this had not gone down well with some top academics in the College more especially during the IPPIS saga between Federal Government and academic staff of the institution.

Today the entire College whether COEASU, NASU, Senior Staff Association, SUG, etc have begun to applaud the leadership style of Dr. Anyanwu which is largely characterized by peaceful dispositions, regard for students and lecturers and respect for rule of law and due-process. There is this conducive atmosphere for teaching, learning and research on campus.

Dr. Dan Anyanwu who hails from Orogwe in Owerri West Council Area of Imo State and Born-Again-Christian with Life Line Assembly Church has brought panache, verve and vitality to leadership at Alvan Ikoku Federal College Education, Owerri. His tenure actually captures a section of the Holy Bible which says “when a righteous man is on the throne, people rejoice”… Dr. Anyanwu and his team deserve some commendation at least for turning the fortunes and prospects of the College around to the extent that many JAMB applicants are now considering the College as their first choice. The Provost at this juncture should not sleep because of the peace on campus but should work hard to ensure that more good things are done in that institution.

He should look into the Medical Centre (Clinic) of the College with a view to upgrading its facilities as well as employing more staff, Doctors, Nurses, etc to give the students the services they require while their studies last.

Lastly, there are some courses that need to be introduced and resource persons sourced to teach them. In this regard therefore, the introduction of entrepreneurship and skill acquisition courses, Communication Studies, readily comes to mind. There are some courses in the College that are no longer attractive to students and are not regarded again anywhere in the world, such courses could either be reviewed or dropped completely and new similar ones introduced if the College must get it right.

He can as well reach out to some international bodies for linkages to help him exchange programmes and personnel as well as attract structures and funds to augment what the federal government and TETFUND make available to the institution each season.

Emeagi writes in Owerri