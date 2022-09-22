From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Police Service Commission(PSC), Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku has assumed duty with a promise to move the Commission forward.

Anyanwutaku, who promised to ensure a cordial working relationship between the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force, said there was no need for distraction and called for all hands to be on deck to surmount the prevailing security problems.

She said the Commission would continue to promote the effectiveness and efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force within its Constitutional powers to appoint, promote and discipline just as she pledged to pursue a robust staff welfare programme that will be beneficial to the Staff of the Commission stressing that Staff interest will receive her due attention.

Until her deployment, Anyanwutaku, was the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. She took over from Mr. Anietie Donald Etiebet, who was the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary.